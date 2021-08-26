Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in August

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NBCO remained flat at $$0.42 on Thursday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665. Neon Bloom has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42.
About Neon Bloom
