Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in August

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBCO remained flat at $$0.42 on Thursday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665. Neon Bloom has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

