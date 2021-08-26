NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPTN. MKM Partners raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 268,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $471.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,139 shares of company stock worth $492,675. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

