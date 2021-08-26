Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $408.04 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $408.04 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.22 or 0.06637717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.81 or 0.01312254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00363507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00129958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.00635036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00333932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.00321846 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,419,255,261 coins and its circulating supply is 27,581,339,456 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

