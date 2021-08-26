Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 260,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,241. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $354.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

