Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 260,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,241. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $354.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
