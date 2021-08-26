NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.27 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.