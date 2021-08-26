NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NTAP stock traded up $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NetApp by 64.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in NetApp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 668,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NetApp by 751.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $310,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

