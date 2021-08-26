NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

