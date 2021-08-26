NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

