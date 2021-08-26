NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $96.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.05.

NetApp stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 117,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

