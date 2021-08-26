NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $82.27, but opened at $85.70. NetApp shares last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 65,288 shares changing hands.

The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Get NetApp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.