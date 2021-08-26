NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Shares Down 10%

NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38.

NetEnt AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)

NetEnt AB (publ), a digital entertainment company, provides gaming solutions to online casino operators worldwide. It offers slot games; and live casino, including table games, such as Roulette and Blackjack. The company's gaming solutions include NetEnt Live, NetEnt Engage, and Pooled Jackpots.

