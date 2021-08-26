Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,045,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEVDF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 904,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,936. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

