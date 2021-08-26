Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,045,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NEVDF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 904,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,936. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.
About Nevada Copper
