New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,276 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Nucor worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 80.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 118,802 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Nucor by 40.2% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NUE stock opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

