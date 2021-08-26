New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 33,907 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 61.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4,430.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $141.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

