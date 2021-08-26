New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,002 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,328,148 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

