New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.94 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $119.41 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.05.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

