New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Wynn Resorts worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 19.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,782 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

