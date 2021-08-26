New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Essential Utilities worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

