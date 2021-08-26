New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,038 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

