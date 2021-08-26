New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $27,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.71 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

