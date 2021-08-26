New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $32,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

