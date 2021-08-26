New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 53,668 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,668 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Xylem worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

