New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 56,990 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,990 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Dolby Laboratories worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,945 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.78 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.