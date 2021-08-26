New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,955 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Morningstar worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morningstar by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $264.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.09.
Morningstar Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
