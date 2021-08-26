New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $30,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

