Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

