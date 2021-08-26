Newton Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Newton has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00124211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.36 or 0.99614421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.01032823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.58 or 0.06442094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

