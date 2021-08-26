NEXT.coin Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.94 or 0.01305752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00334453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00163390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002171 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

