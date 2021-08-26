Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,270. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Next Fifteen Communications Group traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and last traded at GBX 997.98 ($13.04), with a volume of 65807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($12.96).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £920.41 million and a P/E ratio of -180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 930.96.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

