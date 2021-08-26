Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NXFNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NXFNF stock remained flat at $$12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

