NEXT One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,382.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. NEXT has a market cap of $745,712.27 and $4,382.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00357131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.