NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $$106.21 during trading on Thursday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.65.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

