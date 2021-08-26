NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,950. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

