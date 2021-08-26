NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NEE stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.81. 5,289,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,041,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.