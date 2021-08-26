NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $1,459.84 or 0.03110517 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.26 million and $52,301.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

