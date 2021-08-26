NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Hits $3,452.56 on Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $10,427.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for about $3,452.56 or 0.07359064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00744855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00098007 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 306 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.