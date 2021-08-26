NFTX (NFTX) Price Tops $182.66 on Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $182.66 or 0.00387066 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $85.91 million and $3.33 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

