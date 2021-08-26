NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $294.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

