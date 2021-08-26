NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $294.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.29.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

