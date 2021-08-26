Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $559,523.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.28 or 0.00753047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098112 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

