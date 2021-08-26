NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NIKE worth $374,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 150.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 68.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 2,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

