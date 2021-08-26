Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,153. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

