NIX (NIX) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $71,538.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,087.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.60 or 0.06584755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.45 or 0.01285802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00357131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00126491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.58 or 0.00631969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00331078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00303402 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.