Noir Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $318.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Noir has a market cap of $144,217.76 and approximately $318.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00092955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00291497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00044213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,505,331 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

