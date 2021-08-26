Noir Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $134,442.13 and $335.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00090381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00277686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,505,964 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

