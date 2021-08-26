Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKRKY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

