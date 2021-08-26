Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,942. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

