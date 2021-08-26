Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Nordson worth $27,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,931,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.13. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $235.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.