Northland Securities Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $107.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $100.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 170,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 61.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

