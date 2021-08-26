Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.47% of Northrop Grumman worth $271,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,200. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

